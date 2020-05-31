Letter to the editor: No longer willing to abide the lies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

It’s time we leave courtesy and patience behind when confronted with the idiocy of wrong-thinking people.

For the past four years, we’ve listened to the dumbed-down lies and rhetoric of anti-science, anti-intellectual liars, leaders, media and worse, the ignorant followers of the hate-filled right. I will no longer abide the outright lies and their propagation, regardless of the social circumstances.

If you want to believe the fascist right wing political agenda, that’s your business. If you think I’m going to be polite and listen to racist humor, unfounded lies and misinformation, formerly called propaganda, know this ... I will call you out then and there ... loudly. I will attack with facts and vehemently oppose you. Loudly, so that the people around you know exactly what you’re thinking and why.

This is my declaration of verbal warfare in response to the unequaled flow of stupidity, lies and corruption from the Republican leadership of this country. All politics are local.

Kevin Murphy, South Glens Falls

