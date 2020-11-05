Letter to the editor: No increase is the best choice

Editor:

I commend the city of Glens Falls for its efforts in dealing with the city budget, with a pandemic and the loss of tax revenue. I am glad to see they are maintaining the workforce, but I feel the city should go a step further and tweak the budget some more and eliminate any tax increase for this coming year.

Many city residents who own homes are possibly without a job and are trying to make ends meet with their family — surely a tax increase is not in their best interest, granted the increase is small but this is not the time. The pandemic has crippled all financially, young and old; as for the seniors, any increase is devastating, a small raise in Social Security taken away by Medicare increase, so they have to dig deeper. Pandemic hit them hard, too.

I urge all residents in the city to call their councilman/woman and voice their opposition to the budget increase and also let the mayor know in City Hall. A flat tax with no increase is in the best interest for all. Other municipalities have done it, why not Glens Falls? Let’s tighten your belt some more, city officials.

Gene Habinowski, Glens Falls

