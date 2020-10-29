Letter to the editor: No hat needed for deciding vote

Editor:

Just think, it took 91 years to see my first miracle, Trump’s miraculous recovery from this virus. I may be old, but gullible I’m not. All of the Trumpers may be his believers, but I am not a Trumper.

I know who I am going to vote for, and I don’t need a hat, a face mask or anything else to advertise my choice.

As I don’t have a car, I don’t walk around with a Trump flag in one hand and an American flag in the other to show who I am for. Believe me, it’s not him. All he’s shown me is if he doesn’t like you, you get no funding, and if you don’t do as he wants, you get no funding. That’s what power can do, and that’s what he loves — power.

So Trump, until you raise the dead, walk on water, and can change water to wine, you are a plain mortal like all of us. So get over yourself and see reality as we all do.

So, God bless America, he’s the only one who can.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

