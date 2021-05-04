Letter to the editor: No fence needed at village's beach

As a resident of Lake George I know the majority of the residents and guests use the beach responsibly. The village has stated the fence is needed because the peace officer is not able to remove swimmers after hours. I believe the village has a contract with the Warren County Sheriff's Office which is already paid for. I am wondering why a peace officer would not just make a phone call to the Sheriff's Office when needed. I remember when a phone call was 10 cents and then 25 cents. I'm not sure what the cost of a phone call is today, but I believe it is still less expensive than a $20,000 fence, especially when it's already paid for.