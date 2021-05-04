Letter to the editor: No fence needed at village's beach

Editor:
I am writing in agreement with The Post-Star's editorial and other letter writers opposing the fence to be installed at Shepard Park Beach in Lake George.
As a resident of Lake George I know the majority of the residents and guests use the beach responsibly. The village has stated the fence is needed because the peace officer is not able to remove swimmers after hours. I believe the village has a contract with the Warren County Sheriff's Office which is already paid for. I am wondering why a peace officer would not just make a phone call to the Sheriff's Office when needed. I remember when a phone call was 10 cents and then 25 cents. I'm not sure what the cost of a phone call is today, but I believe it is still less expensive than a $20,000 fence, especially when it's already paid for.
The public ought to know why this contract isn't being used and instead an ugly $20,000 fence is their first choice to remedy this situation.
Mary Schwalbe, Lake George