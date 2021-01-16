Letter to the editor: No-excuse voting was inexcusable

Editor:

The New York Constitution specifically says under Article II that a qualified voter may vote absentee if “unable to appear personally at the polling place because of illness or physical disability” as well as if they are absent from their place of residence (out of town on Election Day).

This past year, no-excuse absentee voting was allowed in clear violation. The excuse was COVID-19. Well, if that were true, why did the legislature, before COVID-19, pass a law to change that part of the Constitution? And they are going to pass it again so it can go to the voters to permanently change the New York Constitution? The Legislature with Cuomo have changed election law to eliminate penalties for people who register or vote when they legally can’t.

There is evidence of voting irregularities as well as actual fraud in the 2020 election — to say none exists is ludicrous. Many court cases were dismissed for standing and evidence was never considered.

Elise Stefanik exercised her constitutional right to object to the votes in several states. She is representing the majority of her constituents. She has done a fantastic job as congresswoman. It’s ironic — newspapers who exist because of constitutional rights are condemning her use of the same Constitution.