Letter to the editor: No dobut, we are a country at war

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that we are a country at war. We are at war with an invisible threat, that has already caused massive disruptions to our daily lives and unfortunately has already claimed over 300 lives in the US alone.
It is at times of war that our country is at its strongest. Already we are seeing our national politicians coalesce to support programs to help all of those affected by this deadly virus and the steps taken to prevent the spread. Yes, there still is occasional sniping, but good work is being done to assist in meeting our current requirements and to set us for success when the crisis is over, at the national, state and local government levels.
Local support organizations across our area are also taking steps to ensure those needing assistance are identified and support provided. Yes, we've had to adjust approaches due to social distancing requirements, newly established government regulations and just plain common sense to avoid spreading the virus, but support is being provided. I am also quite certain as a community we will find other, safe ways to assist our neighbors in this time of uncertainty.
What is missing is the showing of our national pride as we fight this war together. When I was finally able to fly home from Korea after 9/11, I was struck by the overall sense of national pride and purpose displayed all across the land. Flags flew over bridges, cars were adorned with national pride decals and almost every house had a US flag displayed.
As we fight this invisible enemy together I suggest it is time to show our national pride and determination once again. Fly our colors high and show the world that once again when America is threatened, we come together as one nation and persevere.
Tim McNulty, US Army COL (Retired), Queensbury
