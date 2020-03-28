Letter to the editor: No dobut, we are a country at war

Editor:

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that we are a country at war. We are at war with an invisible threat, that has already caused massive disruptions to our daily lives and unfortunately has already claimed over 300 lives in the US alone.

It is at times of war that our country is at its strongest. Already we are seeing our national politicians coalesce to support programs to help all of those affected by this deadly virus and the steps taken to prevent the spread. Yes, there still is occasional sniping, but good work is being done to assist in meeting our current requirements and to set us for success when the crisis is over, at the national, state and local government levels.

Local support organizations across our area are also taking steps to ensure those needing assistance are identified and support provided. Yes, we've had to adjust approaches due to social distancing requirements, newly established government regulations and just plain common sense to avoid spreading the virus, but support is being provided. I am also quite certain as a community we will find other, safe ways to assist our neighbors in this time of uncertainty.