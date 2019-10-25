Editor:
Where are they? Where are the bullfrogs and spring peepers whose voices filled our nights? Where is the riot of birdsong at dawn and at dusk? Where are the lightning bugs that used to light up the evenings, so numerous that you could almost read by them? Where are the June bugs that used to crash into our windshields on a June evening? How about the tent caterpillars in early summer and the fall webworm whose nests denuded the trees in September (but, leaves being done with their work, didn't harm the trees)? Have you heard the cicadas droning all through August in the past couple of years? Where have all the bats gone that used to fly out at dusk in the summer? And now, the pine trees are dying, especially the blue spruce.
These are just some of our local species that I have missed lately. Worldwide, frogs are dying, bats are dying of white-nose fungus, and 25% of our songbirds are gone. Why is this happening? Climate change, pesticides, and the takeover of habitat by suburban sprawl, shopping malls and roadways are leading to a huge decrease in biodiversity.
So please, do your part to conserve fossil fuels, give up beef, cut down on dairy, don't use drive-thrus. One gallon of gas sends 5.5 pounds of carbon into the atmosphere. And cattle-cause methane is 30-80 times worse for the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown