Letter to the editor: Next, Seeber will endorse the big lie

Editor:

Rachel Seeber is getting to be quite good at situational ethics. She hand picked her party “leaders” on the Board of Supervisors. Who needs an election?

Any male on the Board who disagrees with her or one of her chosen leaders is labeled a misogynist. Who needs a dictionary?

Now, Jim LaFarr again wants to hire his son and Rachael changes her ethics policy to accommodate. Who would have thought that the only place in the whole country that a sheriff's son can find employment is working for his father?

I guess Rachel missed her opportunity for greater ethics fame. She would have been a great cheerleader for the “Big Lie”. Still time to debase yourself further, Rachel.

Al Muench, Chestertown

