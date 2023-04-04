Another day, another avoidable tragedy. It is criminal that in this day and age that one of the leading causes of death for children is guns. Luckily for us in the 21st District, we will have an open seat in the next election cycle. Our gun-protecting representative will be ending her self-imposed term limit of five terms in congress. We have an opportunity to actually do something about this ridiculousness.

Let’s elect someone who has the moxie to shirk the shackles of the gun lobby and get rid of weapons of war. No one needs an AR-15-type rifle to hunt deer, bear, rabbits, ducks, geese, moose, or any other wild game. The only thing that they are designed to kill is people. I think that we have killed enough innocents already, don’t you? Think about this when choosing your next party nominee. We banned lawn darts after less than a half-dozen children died accidentally and banned IKEA dressers after they accidentally killed less than a dozen children. Right now we can’t even have a conversation about banning something that kills close to a half dozen people a day. We need a representative that has the guts to sit down and work out common sense gun controls that allows people to continue to hunt but not be able to make ground meat before the animal is dead. Please think about your kids, grandkids or any other human that should still be breathing and isn’t . Who’s the radical now???