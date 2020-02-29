Letter to the editor: Next election is about way of life

Editor:

I think I was born Republican. On my 13th birthday. I told my father to keep the money he had been showering on me and that I would earn my own. “Atlas Shrugged” is my Bible. Even my house is red, white and blue.

My understanding is that Republicans believe in a level playing field, and you rise to whatever level of achievement your intelligence, talent, diligent hard work, and yes, luck get you. Democrats want equal results. The Rush song “The Trees” is about this.

I too object to deplorable patriots who make our party look like a bunch of gun-toting, foul mouthed, confrontational lunatics. Let Democrats/socialists, anti-Trumpers be heard loud and clear without interference. When one of them writes to The Post-Star that they would like to be hurt so they can “live nicely from a city settlement,” could their mooching agenda be more transparent?

While Trump may be a flawed individual, the November election is not about the man in office, it’s about a way of life. Are Americans people who take pride in working for their success or entitled parasites who think the world owes them a living?

Charles Ribaudo, Glens Falls

