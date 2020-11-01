Letter to the editor: Newspaper should respect Stefanik

Editor:
Ten days before the election, I feel compelled to write this letter.
As a 30 year-plus subscriber, I have noticed a more left-leaning Post-Star over the past few years. I hoped that the retirement of Ken Tingley would correct this imbalance, unfortunately it hasn’t.
As a former news desk staffer at the Orlando Sentinel, I was trained to recognize bias in a news article and taught that opinion belongs on the editorial page. The Post-Star’s continual editorializing in news articles, especially concerning conservative political candidates such as our outstanding congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is disturbing.
Editorial and letter to the editor writers are, of course, entitled to their opinions, but the news industry rules of “who, what, where, when, and how” and “nothing but the facts, m’am” seem to have gotten lost by the Post-Star news editors.
The Post-Star’s biased reporting, headline writing, and layout decisions are disappointing at best, and unethical at worst. I wish there was a better option for a daily newspaper that would provide fair and balanced reporting, but alas I haven’t found one. The Post-Star claims to cover “Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties,” but coverage of any of the many events happening in Schuylerville is rare.
In closing, those of us who know Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to support her — and we will continue to shake our heads at the lack of respect she is given from an avenue that one would expect to support an elected official who works tirelessly for her district and gives a 100% effort 100% of the time.
Agree with her policy positions or not, I can’t imagine anyone faulting her dedication to our North Country. I wish her continued success and will continue to wish for a daily newspaper that better represents her constituents.
Leona Colvin, Schuylerville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!