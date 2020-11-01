Letter to the editor: Newspaper should respect Stefanik

Editor:

Ten days before the election, I feel compelled to write this letter.

As a 30 year-plus subscriber, I have noticed a more left-leaning Post-Star over the past few years. I hoped that the retirement of Ken Tingley would correct this imbalance, unfortunately it hasn’t.

As a former news desk staffer at the Orlando Sentinel, I was trained to recognize bias in a news article and taught that opinion belongs on the editorial page. The Post-Star’s continual editorializing in news articles, especially concerning conservative political candidates such as our outstanding congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is disturbing.

Editorial and letter to the editor writers are, of course, entitled to their opinions, but the news industry rules of “who, what, where, when, and how” and “nothing but the facts, m’am” seem to have gotten lost by the Post-Star news editors.