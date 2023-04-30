On this day, Sunday 4/16/23 this non-news publication did not publish a picture of Jesus Christ, followed by a story on Christians and their churchgoing Sunday habits. This publication did not publish the pictures or stories of the brave men, and woman of the police forces around the country, and all the good things they do. Nor did this propaganda sheet publish the pictures or tell the stories of the many volunteer EMS, firemen and women that are on call every second of everyday. This publication did not feel it necessary to inform us of the many elected officials and their puppets that are on George Soros' payroll. It thought it would rather not inform its readers how the Biden crime family has been ripping off the American taxpayer for over fifty years. It did however feel it important enough to show above the fold a picture of something calling itself a "drag queen." There was a long boring story following the picture. It didn't end there, because on page A16 there was another picture of this creature in costume. I guess by now everyone knows why this publication is on its way out. Hopefully the replacement to this publication will have a bit more class, and some backbone, and be for and about the people of this area.