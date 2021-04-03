Letter to the editor: Newspaper should keep quiet

Editor:

Once again I see The Post-Star has chosen to pick a subject and hang on to it like grim death. This time it's the Chris Patten development project in downtown Glens Falls. Previously, you repeatedly attacked the Glens Falls Hospital. Then there was the motocross track in Fort Ann, where you repeatedly attacked the residents there who voiced their concerns.

You have stated your opinion. Now please stop and let the process proceed. We would like to hear the opinions of the residents of the city. We have already heard yours.

Please stick to reporting the news and stop trying to influence city government. It makes some of us wonder why you have such an interest in this project.

Nancy Pasanen, Glens Falls

