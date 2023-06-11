Today is June 6, 2023, the anniversary of D-Day.The only mention of D-Day today was in the Peanuts comic strip. However, on your front page, you did beat up and attempt to publicly embarrass CEO's for earning salaries which reward hard work. I'm not, nor ever have been, a CEO. Yet I respect that hard work, knowledge and perseverance are most likely the link between their personal success, the success of their business and the success of employees. Perhaps The Post-Star can spend more time sorting through AP stories. Maybe there are a few stories that celebrate hard work.