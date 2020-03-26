Letter to the editor: Newspaper should be applauded

Editor:

Thank You to The Post-Star newspaper for placing into the paper news about the local COVID Viral Testing.

This is good news for those patients patients that have signs and symptoms of illnesses. Sorry about the problems with the logistics of supplies for the testing, but you should be congratulated for accomplishing 200 tests.

I do like the idea of that viral testing in a medical (red) tent structure, out of the hospital corridors. The testing now will allow for contact tracing on those positive converters.

Please continue your coverage, as to the number of testing, the positive converters and with the EPI staff telling us if they happen to find a super spreader in your area.

Ruth McClure, a former resident of Hudson Falls

