When The Post-Star changed format and went to three print editions a week, you promised to keep our favorite features. You have not.

New American Gothic by Forrest Hartley and the Outdoors Commentary by Bob Henke disappeared without warning or trace or a word of farewell. They cannot even be found in your online editions for Mondays.

This is profoundly unfair to the men who wrote these columns as well as to their many fans. You let them and your readers down.

I am very deeply disappointed in The Post Star. Please keep the promise you made us when you changed format!

Tim Woodruff

Lake Luzerne