I would like to commend The Post-Star on their balanced and factual reporting. You do a good job of covering relative news stories for all tastes, whether that be on the national or local level. Some examples of this include your coverage of the proposed biochar facility and various national stories, yes, including the potential legal perils facing our former president. A nice feature of your opinion page is to present a topic followed by two professional opposing viewpoints.

Unfortunately, not all your readership sees it that way. The result is the rest of us must be subjected to his bloviating about "lefty liberal" and suppression of conservative views. This is patently false, as his whining has led to the publication of his opinions far in excess of any other writer. As to factual reporting and left or right leaning; I have found a good method to evaluate my news sources to be to go to the independent site Media Bias/Fact Check. Coincidentally, they rate Post-Star to be slightly right of center with high factual content. Newsmax on the other hand is extreme right of center and low factual content. Get your news where you like, but don't misrepresent what it is. Again, thank-you to The Post-Star for your fine paper. I look forward to the opinion pages and feel you do a balanced job of giving voice to all views. Actually, more of some than I care for, but the squeaky wheel does get the grease. Or, in this case, the publicizing.