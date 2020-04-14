Letter to the editor: Newspaper is invaluable in crazy times

Letter to the editor: Newspaper is invaluable in crazy times

Editor:

Support your local newspaper: I just subscribed to The Post-Star. In these crazy times it is more important than ever to be on top of what is going on in and around our community. The Post-Star is our best source for local news and events as a single source. It is one of the few sites that I check each morning, and at night before bed. If you appreciate The Post-Star, please think about what it would be like without it, and subscribe.

Richard Phelps, South Glens Falls

