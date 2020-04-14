Letter to the editor: Newspaper is invaluable in crazy times

Editor:
Support your local newspaper: I just subscribed to The Post-Star. In these crazy times it is more important than ever to be on top of what is going on in and around our community. The Post-Star is our best source for local news and events as a single source. It is one of the few sites that I check each morning, and at night before bed. If you appreciate The Post-Star, please think about what it would be like without it, and subscribe.
Richard Phelps, South Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!