Letter to the editor: New York needs medical aid in dying

Editor:

Too many New Yorkers suffer needlessly at the end of life. We all know that. We’ve watched loved ones writhing in pain or unable to control their basic body functions. That’s why members of the League of Women Voters studied what other states have done to alleviate that suffering.

In 2017 and 2018, we looked at the way Medical Aid in Dying works in Oregon, Washington and California and reached a consensus that New York state should adopt similar laws. We saw that terminally ill people could be effectively protected from coercion while having access to a humane and peaceful death.

The Medical Aid in Dying Act [A. 4321a (Paulin)/S.5471 (Savino)] would allow a terminally ill, mentally capable adult to request life-ending medication from a doctor, so that the person can self-administer at a time of his or her choosing, or never, should suffering become unbearable.

Our neighbors in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey have already adopted Medical Aid in Dying. Currently one in five Americans have access to Medical Aid in Dying — in the nine states/10 jurisdictions with laws allowing it.

It is time for New York to join the ranks of those compassionate states.