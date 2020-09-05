Letter to the editor: New York leaders failed with policy

Editor:

Elise Stefanik is continuing her efforts of bringing to light what Gov. Cuomo has done to our elders in the nursing homes. This time though Elise aimed her attack at both Gov. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for their horrible coronavirus response.

Back in March, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals in order to free up hospital beds. He may have opened up beds for other patients, but he killed thousands of elderly people in New York’s nursing homes while doing it. Elise’s statement basically sums it up, “First of all, when he talks about the mountain we climb, that’s the mountain of deaths.” The federal government provided New York with many resources including the Navy’s USS Comfort ship which Cuomo never used.

Now to add to all of that, the governor announced that he will write a book about overseeing New York amid the pandemic. Elise has expressed her frustration over Cuomo spending more time on his book then helping New Yorkers. The reason New York has had more deaths than any other state in the country is because of the failed leadership of our governor.

We applaud Elise in her efforts to bring answers to the families who have lost loved ones during this pandemic due to Cuomo's failed nursing home policies.

Claire Pelletier-Hoblock, Schuylerville

