Editor:
Regarding the New York state DOT engineer who stole $17,000 and only has to do one year probation instead of federal prison. What is that, because he works for New York state? If that was you or I we would get 10 plus years. Where is the fairness of that! Why don't you just hold his hands as he is stealing? Turn a blind eye at a state official doing it but not a man who is not employed for New York state DOT. How crooked is that.
You have free articles remaining.
I am going to stand in line for a job with those perks. Sign me up! Worried about license plates and turn a blind eye to theft at the state of New York. Where is our fair justice?
Bonnie Bills, Stony Creek