Letter to the editor: New York Health Act must pass

Editor:

The New York Health Act (A.6058/S.5474) establishes the New York Health program, a comprehensive system of access to health insurance for New York state residents. This bill has been introduced in the Assembly for roughly 30 years, passing on multiple occasions, but never making it through the Senate. This year needs to be the year that the New York Health Act passes. The citizens of New York will continue to suffer without it.

I am a registered nurse in a community hospital. Every week I take care of multiple patients who are admitted to the hospital due to health issues that can be resolved with medications. The problem is they can’t afford those medications. So they go as long as they can, and then they end up in the hospital. It can be rather frightening when you realize you haven’t seen them in a while.

This month I took care of a man who went to urgent care and was told he was having a heart attack. He chose to go home rather than be driven by ambulance to the emergency room. The next day he spoke with his cardiologist who told him to go to the emergency room. He told me that he hadn’t been taking his blood pressure pills because he can’t afford them and his insulin. This man had to choose between treating his diabetes or his heart. This is unacceptable.

I am writing to call everyone to action. Write to your representatives. Call them. Do whatever you need to do to get their attention. Then tell them the New York Health Act needs to pass. Don’t let them ignore it. This year is the year.

For the sake of my patients, I beg you.

A humbled RN.

Amanda Goodspeed, South Glens Falls

