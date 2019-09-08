Editor:
It's important to think, understand cause and effect, listen — not just block thought and words with a bullhorn. It's important to question both ourselves and others.
In his poem, “Questionnaire,” Wendell Berry asks: “How much poison are you willing to eat for the success of the free market and global trade. How much of our beloved land are you willing to desecrate. List mountains, rivers, towns, farms you could readily do without.” To that list, I add, what would you sacrifice, our ocean, clean water, clean air, trees, animals, birds, bees, wildflowers, beauty, incredible diversity of life — what relinquish for greed?
Is integrity, kindness and caring important in your world? How could you support a president who can't not lie, who threatens and bullies anyone disagreeing, demanding total loyalty, who dismisses science, is incapable of listening to others, who is arrogant, cruel, heartless? Is it to protect your 401K, to get more money? How much would you not see, not hear, not care, remaining silent, complicit with immorality and cruelty? Is Democracy important to you, and fairness, and justice for all? What would you answer your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they ask about history, science and overwhelming evidence of climate change: small islands and coastlines destroyed by floods, catastrophic violent hurricanes, wildfires, “historic catastrophes” now common.
Did you not care? Not hear about warming waters, melting glaciers, droughts, climate refugees, extinction of species, about permafrost dissolving, about our reaching a tipping point if we did not stop our consumption of fossil fuels, stop deforestation, reduce methane? What was more important to you than preserving a livable home for the future generations? And what would we want said about us and our lives when we die, about our actions and inaction when the world was in such danger?
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann