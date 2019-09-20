Editor:
I enjoyed your column on the license plates in the Sunday, Sept. 1 issue of The Post-Star. On Sept. 6, I learned 325,000 New Yorkers took the time to vote on a plate design. In essence, they voted to pay for new plates whether they needed them or not. When did we get so stupid? If no one had voted, it would have sent a very strong message to Cuomo that we’re not buying into his money grab. The governor’s excuse for the need to have new plates is that so many can’t be read when going through easy pass. Greg Floyd of Channel 6 news asked the transit authority about that and was told “there’s a nearly 100 percent accuracy rate in reading the plates.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wake up New Yorkers and smell the fish!
Lucinda Gamache, Adirondack Park