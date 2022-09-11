Letter to the editor: New gun laws hurt area reenactments

Gov. Kathy Hochul's new gun laws that just went into effect in September are having a disastrous effect, not on crime, but historical reenactments in the state of New York.

In the new law, muzzleloading and antique firearms, even flintlock rifles, mentioned specifically, 300-year-old technology have been redefined as modern weapons.

Because of that and with museums, parks and all public places being designated "sensitive locations" prohibiting any possession punishable by a felony, historical reenactments are now illegal because even marching with a flintlock gun is now a crime.

The Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment has already been canceled, but what about the daily events at Fort William Henry, Fort Ticonderoga, reenactments at Saratoga Battlefield, etc. What about the antique guns that are exhibits in those places?

They're all illegal according to Kathy Hochul's new legislation. What was the point of this? Why was this law rushed through? Was it because she was angry over the SCOTUS decision? Hochul stated in a press conference after that ruling that she would take New York back to muskets, and sadly, in New York it appears you can't even have them now either?

This law also affects firearms salutes at veterans' funerals and memorial events.

How would it look to Gov. Hochul to see a group of veterans being handcuffed by New York State Police officers after firing a salute at a cemetery, also now considered a sensitive location? Maybe someone can ask her, if she will even be bothered to answer the subjects she now rules in the ever increasingly less free state of New York.

Not since King George has a ruler tried to take flintlocks away from New Yorkers. Maybe in November citizens here will vote her out and send her packing.

David LaPell, Pottersville

