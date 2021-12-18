Letter to the editor: Neonics have negative impacts

Editor:

In keeping with the spirit of the eco-friendly tips for holiday celebrations posted on December 9th, I encourage readers to take their eco-friendliness one step further — and ask their representatives to support the Birds and Bees Protection Act.

The Birds and Bees Protection Act restricts the use of neonicotinoids — “neonics” — on corn, soybeans, wheat, and ornamental plants and turf. Neonics are an insecticide typically applied to seeds, which then spreads throughout the entire plant. They contaminate pollen and nectar and persist in the environment at high levels for years after usage (they have also been found in drinking water in our state).

A recent Cornell study shows that neonics do not improve corn and soybean crop yields, despite being used by nearly all non-organic corn and most soybean growers in New York. The study also reports that neonics negatively impact bee physiology, behavior, and reproduction — and there are over 400 species of native bees in New York.

Neonics impact insects of all types — and 96% of North American terrestrial birds feed insects to their young. That means the exposure goes up the food chain.

Contact your representatives today and ask them to support the Birds and Bees Protection Act.

Jennifer Michelle, Corinth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0