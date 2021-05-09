 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Neighbors, tear down those signs

Letter to the editor: Neighbors, tear down those signs

Editor:

As a longtime resident of Kingsbury, I feel compelled to address a disturbing issue. I am seeing several huge signs hanging on the homes of some of our neighbors. They use the F-word in political statements. At least three of them are in very close proximity to the Franklin Street entrance of the Hudson Falls High School.

Questions for consideration:

  • Will this help our social discourse?
  • Do you believe this is an appropriate use of personal expression?
  • Is this what you want to model for our young people?

There is no advantage in using profanity to make a statement. Any point you are making is negative and reflects poorly on you.

Dear neighbors, tear down those signs!

Debbie Parker, Kingsbury

