For anyone who feels their neighborhood is under attack, consider these excerpts from my May 24 Moreau Town Board presentation.

“Gunshots nearly every day. Hunting in a way-too-small wooded area bounded by homes … the Northway and extensive power lines.

“More arrests at the Redmond Road crack house last week … A mountain of garbage added to the unbelievable filth outside, attracting more vermin.

“Every off-road vehicle imaginable driven on the streets by residents and their visitors. Unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured operators of every age. Speeding, running stop signs, driving into oncoming traffic, on private properties ...

“Most shameful is a property (that) resembles the Appalachian backwoods. The solitary resident ... lives in squalor, forced out of her decrepit mobile home and into a ramshackle shed, next to a caved-in garage and surrounded by a jungle.

“I brought this woman's plight nearly three years ago to a now-former town board member, and I have an email to prove it. He declined in an ensuing telephone conversation to refer it to the town's board of health — this town board — or its health officer. Stunning.

“So I contacted county social services, eventually receiving a form letter that a site visit found no further assistance was deemed necessary. Doubly stunning.

“But other neighbors have since requested ... welfare checks, resulting in a county social worker assigned the case. Yet she resides in ever-worsening conditions.

“Dog and cat feces are left on the streets and on private properties.

“Squatters live in a deteriorated 'zombie house' that is in pre-foreclosure, despite the need for a new septic system and deeper well.

“I urge everyone to remember the oath of office that charges you with protecting the public health and safety of Moreau residents.”

Dominic Tom,

Moreau