Editor:

I would just like to commend Matt A., my neighbor, for his commendable actions having come upon an injured dog in the middle of the road on his way to work. He was concerned enough to visit houses in the vicinity to find the owner and refused to leave until the owner eventually showed up. A Conklin Plumbing truck was in too much of a hurry to even stop and drove around, but Matt stayed. Thanks to Matt I hope the dog is OK; the owner said the pup just beat cancer.

Eric Wappett, Argyle

