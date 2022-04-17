Letter to the editor: Negative effects of LED lighting

Editor:

My family has been reading Post-Star articles about lighting laws for Glens Falls. Unfortunately, if LEDs are involved, the public will suffer harm. Light from diodes is inherently damaging, foreign to nature, and known to disrupt nerve-signaling in living organisms of every kind.

For some people, like those with LED-reactive epilepsy, it’s impossible to get LED lighting right. A growing number of us are slammed to the ground in violent seizures when we're struck by any LED light. No “mitigation” measure helps. Most of us can't do anything to stop it, and light-triggered epilepsy typically intensifies with each successive episode.

LEDs turn up, and suddenly we're dangerously ill, injured and seized again and again as we try to continue living as we did before. We're like involuntary medical test subjects, forced to provide evidence of LED-impacts on vulnerable human brains and bodies. Civic leaders don't want to hear it, but our frantic reports prove that whoever told them LEDs are safe, told them wrong.

Policy makers have it in reverse: artificial light is meant to help people have healthy, safe, productive lives. Obviously, lights that cause headaches, migraines, seizures, nausea, distorted vision, dizziness, mental confusion and malaise are a bad choice. LED lighting isn't “green” either, decimating vital insect populations and damaging biodiversity for the same reasons it's hurting us.

Light-disabled people can't just put up with it. We're finding organizations like Lightaware and Soft Lights. We're finding one another. Here in Cambridge, the trustees knew in advance that LED streetlights would cause catastrophic harm; now they and National Grid are being investigated by NYS Human Rights. Other LED-lit villages are being sued. We don't accept being barred from public solely because we can't tolerate exposure to LEDs.

MarieAnn Cherry, Cambridge

