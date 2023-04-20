The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), a 1.25-billion watt powerline, has quietly begun snaking its way down some 339 miles of land and waterways to bring hydroelectric power from Quebec to NYC. Although similar projects through New Hampshire and Maine have been strongly challenged in the polls and the courts, here in New York, the voices of dissent have been largely ignored as the media and politicians tout this as a green energy solution.

Greenwashing of hydropower aside, consideration for the people who live along the path of the line has been nonexistent. This is a massive undertaking that includes boring under waterways in the Champlain Valley and Hudson River with impacts on habitat and drinking water that haven’t been fully disclosed. There is legitimate concern that dredging the Hudson will disturb sediment contaminated with PCBs and dioxin in unremediated superfund sites, which would jeopardize drinking water for 100,000+ people.

If you, like I do, live along the Canada Pacific railroad line anywhere from Whitehall to Catskill, you will be impacted by the CHPE as early as this year. Although right-of-way agents from a company called Coates have been contacting property owners talking about easements, details from developer Blackstone/TDI have been sparse and inconsistent.

How will the cable be buried? What damage will be caused to the land and any structures in the way? What about property values? What are the health and safety considerations? What is the line’s lifespan and what will happen after it’s decommissioned? What if I refuse to sign the easement?

These are questions our elected leaders should have asked before they passed any resolutions in support of the CHPE. Now it’s time they and we get some answers, as the heavy equipment rolls into our backyards.

Mary Szacik,

Ballston Lake