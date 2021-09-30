Letter to the editor: Natural immunity can be strong, too

Editor:

The recent editorial, “Teachers should help keep schools safe,” is missing a piece of the puzzle.

I have read Joe Traina is a COVID-19 survivor. The health departments are not reporting, and they may not even be checking to see if COVID-19 positives are reinfections.

It is evident now that the “science” behind the vaccines was wrong in that the vaccinated can get COVID-19 and they can also spread it. In a comprehensive study from Israel, the delta variant was 27 times more likely to break through Pfizer protection from January-February and cause symptoms than it was to penetrate natural immunity from the same period. People who had two vaccine shots had a six-fold higher chance of getting infected with delta than patients who hadn’t been vaccinated but previously contracted the coronavirus, according to the research.