Letter to the editor: Natural immunity can be strong, too

Editor:
The recent editorial, “Teachers should help keep schools safe,” is missing a piece of the puzzle.
I have read Joe Traina is a COVID-19 survivor. The health departments are not reporting, and they may not even be checking to see if COVID-19 positives are reinfections.
It is evident now that the “science” behind the vaccines was wrong in that the vaccinated can get COVID-19 and they can also spread it. In a comprehensive study from Israel, the delta variant was 27 times more likely to break through Pfizer protection from January-February and cause symptoms than it was to penetrate natural immunity from the same period. People who had two vaccine shots had a six-fold higher chance of getting infected with delta than patients who hadn’t been vaccinated but previously contracted the coronavirus, according to the research.
It would indicate Mr. Traina is more protected than those who are vaccinated. Why aren’t all school employees tested weekly for COVID-19? Even with the spike in positivity, the virus remains survivable by over 99% of people. The testing requirements only apply to the unvaccinated which is discriminatory. We are told every day now that the vaccine won’t prevent infection but will lessen the severity. The long-term effects of these vaccines are still unknown. By the way Queensbury school is a government institution, workers and students don’t leave their constitutional rights when they set foot on the property.
Fearmongering by the government and media over a virus with a more than 99% survivability rate can make the unvaccinated feel like lepers, especially when marched for testing. Science says COVID-19 survivors should be exempt from weekly testing unless all are tested.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls