Letter to the editor: Native mascots need to go away

Editor:

I am glad that The Post-Star has given a fair amount of attention to the mascot controversy at Cambridge Central School. Clearly the actions of some of the residents and the current school board has made this small town a bit of a national embarrassment. But I can't help but notice that other schools in The Post-Star region seem to have been able to dodge the controversy in spite of their own race-based mascots.

As a CCS alumni, I raised the issue now hotly debated after I watched my old school avoid the issue 20 years ago when the NYSED commissioner at that time called for an end to the use of Native mascots. But they weren't alone. Glens Falls and Lake George remain on the wrong side of this issue still as well. Several other schools in the region still cling to this mockery as well. While other schools may not plaster their halls, grounds, websites and town with the images like Cambridge does, they still stand in defiance of the longstanding order from NYSED.

I submitted a brief in the ongoing proceedings with NYSED regarding the petition submitted by several parents that currently has the CCS mascot retired by order of Commissioner Rosa. In that brief, I called for the commissioner to issue a statewide ban. Her predecessor from 20 years ago stopped short of such an action, but current laws like the Dignity for All Students Act and the push for diversity, equity and inclusion didn't exist for Commissioner Mills back then. And you didn't have major professional sports franchises dropping their names either. The time has come for all schools to drop these mascots. Perhaps The Post-Star should be questioning some of the other schools in the area. I know I plan to.

John Kane, Perrysburg

