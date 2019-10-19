Editor:
Concerning Rep. Elise Stefanik's Town Hall meeting last week: The Washington County sheriff should be commended for committing a large visible presence to keep the peace between opposing factions (compare to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria). Unfortunately, the current political climate poses a great risk to our national security. If we could only learn from history, perhaps we could avoid repeating the same mistakes. In this regard, Rep. Stefanik acknowledged former Republican, U.S. Representative and ultimately Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, as a role model for women entering public service. Unfortunately, Rep. Stefanik was not familiar with Sen. Smith's "Declaration of Conscience" presented in June of 1950, wherein Sen. Smith, as a freshman senator, publicly admonished the political climate at that time (i.e. the early stages of McCarthyism). Sen. Smith essentially asked the Republican Party to put Americanism over base party politics. (The "Declaration of Conscience," found in the Congressional Record of the 81st Congress reads as if it were written to today's politicians).
The parallels to the current political climate are exacting. The current administration is utilizing the same failed tactics found in the McCarthy/Cohn playbook (attack your adversaries with shout downs, name calling, falsehoods and innuendo). It should be noted that Sen. McCarthy was publicly censored by the Senate in 1954, only after destroying many innocent lives and staining the reputation of the Republican Party.
Hopefully the next representative from NY-21st Congressional District will support Sen. Smith's Declaration of Conscience.
Michael Stern, Fort Edward