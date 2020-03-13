Letter to the editor: National primary day a good idea

National primary day a good idea

Editor:

I must agree with Ken Tingley’s commentary from March 5, we are way overdue for election reform.

A national primary day (or better a week or weekend) will go a long way to right the process. And the results should be confidential until all polling places are closed.

Imagine an election lasting seven days, and you have no idea who is leading. That would get me to the polls to vote my mind. This would give all citizens an equal opportunity to have their vote mean something. And conversely it would slow the effect money and TV advertising have on the voting process. Soundbites should not choose candidates. Winning elections should not be big business. Agreed. Public financing might be a better way.

I would be willing to outlaw lobbyists. Buying politicians yields the greatest return on investment one can make. Should be illegal. The love of money, etc.

Corporations are not people.

Money is not speech.

Political advertising is out of control.