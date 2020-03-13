Letter to the editor: National primary day a good idea

National primary day a good idea
Editor:
I must agree with Ken Tingley’s commentary from March 5, we are way overdue for election reform.
A national primary day (or better a week or weekend) will go a long way to right the process. And the results should be confidential until all polling places are closed.
Imagine an election lasting seven days, and you have no idea who is leading. That would get me to the polls to vote my mind. This would give all citizens an equal opportunity to have their vote mean something. And conversely it would slow the effect money and TV advertising have on the voting process. Soundbites should not choose candidates. Winning elections should not be big business. Agreed. Public financing might be a better way.
I would be willing to outlaw lobbyists. Buying politicians yields the greatest return on investment one can make. Should be illegal. The love of money, etc.
Corporations are not people.
Money is not speech.
Political advertising is out of control.
Your suggestion that candidates would need to meet with local newspaper editorial boards is a good one. Local newspapers are few and far between due to consolidation. Broadcast media has become a wasteland. Fox News (an oxymoron), Sinclair Broadcast Group (they provide corporate talking points to their news readers) et al., have skewed the news to meet their needs best. NPR has gone corporate. What else is one to do? Facebook is the most unreliable information source.
I commend The Post-Star for remaining a “local” newspaper in spite of being owned by an outside corp. Glens Falls is one of 50 markets controlled by Lee Enterprises
A Tuesday’s paper “Bravo Mask” to you all.
Nick Partrick, Corinth
Thankful for the timely column
Editor:
Thank you for the timely column regarding Rep. Stefanik, and the angry rhetoric that she both has been a victim of, and used.
Maybe our current health crisis will bring us Americans together. I wish our elected officials would do the same.
Thanks again.
Charles Schoonover, Westport
U.S. foundation is under attack
Editor:
One of the coolest jobs I had was consultant for standardized civics exams, writing multiple choice items, essay questions and selecting the balance of questions to appear on state final exams for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia and our own Regents. Coming across some hundreds of questions reflecting the states’ mandates for 1980-2000, I wondered how specific targets of learning fare in today’s foundationally shaken climate.
There are vital concepts based upon the Constitution and best democratic practice which serve as bedrock for civic understanding. Across the country, states determined that knowledge of governmental underpinnings is a priority for young citizens. Today there is such dissonance between American ideals and current administration behavior. What can kids glean from this presidency?
This president trashes the “separation of powers” legalities. He audaciously defies subpoenas as if “above the law.” An attorney general bows to do his bidding over justice concerns of the American people.
We suffer the disregard of the “division of powers” as the president penalizes “non-Trumper” states. We see defiance of election law and best practice to disclose offers of outside help and, worse, he invites foreign interference in our elections.
Is it not treachery for the president to rely on information Putin tells him over meticulous evidence from national security professionals? Yes, and golly, how do we teach “emoluments” prohibitions? What will be the “outcomes”—the test results—that Trump’s obliteration of Constitutional bedrock will have on America’s young people?
A critical presidential duty is to serve as the nation’s “Chief of State”, the role-model for decorum and civic empathy. It is the duty as the nation’s chief consoler in disaster, unifier in crisis and purveyor of America’s soul. We have, instead, one who is ruinously divisive, bombastic, intellectual incurious, mendacious and impious.
Cindy Whitman,
Glens Falls
Where does Stefanik stand on the issues?
Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s latest mailing proclaims she is opposing “The Green Light Law” and “Dangerous Bail Reform Policies.” To my knowledge these are New York state legislative issues and policies. As such, she has no legitimate legislative input.
On Federal legislation such as health care reeform and the Trump administration’s holding up the “CHIPS” funding in 2017, Ms. Stefanik was and has been silent. Ms. Stefanik’s input on the “Affordable Care Act” was to repeal with no replacement. I saw no mailing boasting about her positions on those legislative actions at the time. We need Ms. Stefanik to speak her current positions on Health Care. We can no longer tolerate her silence on this issue.
James Novotny,
Gloversville