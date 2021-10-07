Letter to the editor: National Grid must update its service

National Grid must update its service

Editor:

NASA can communicate its orders for a “helicopter” to fly on Mars.

A power company can install a 330-mile electrical transmission line, part of it under Lake Champlain, to carry hydroelectric power to New York City.

But British-owned National Grid can’t be depended upon to keep the power on in this region as it employs ancient rudimentary methods when it comes to providing reliable service to its customers.

Parts of Moreau were plunged into darkness for at least the second time in three weeks early Sunday evening, Oct. 3. I’ll wager local fans of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (not me) were infuriated when the seven-hour outage hit before kickoff to the reunion grudge game.

Why is it so difficult for NG to bury insulated, encapsulated power lines where logistically and economically feasible to deter some of these avoidable outages?

For example, homes in the existing Spier Pines development and the new subdivisions west of the Northway in Moreau are served by buried power and cable company lines.