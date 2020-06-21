Letter to the editor: National anthem protocol reminder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am writing this letter to pass on some information in regards to our national anthem. I am aware of some of the protocol when it is being played, but I did not know it is actually U.S. Code.

U.S. Code Title 36, section 301 states:

(a) DESIGNATION

The composition consisting of the words and music known as the "Star-Spangled Banne" is the national anthem.

(b) CONDUCT DURING PLAYING

During a rendition of the national anthem

(1) when the flag is displayed

(A) individuals in uniform should give the military salute at the first note of the anthem and maintain that position until the last note;

(B) members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute in the manner provided for individuals in uniform; and

(C) all other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart; and