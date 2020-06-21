Letter to the editor: National anthem protocol reminder

Editor:
I am writing this letter to pass on some information in regards to our national anthem. I am aware of some of the protocol when it is being played, but I did not know it is actually U.S. Code.
U.S. Code Title 36, section 301 states:
(a) DESIGNATION
The composition consisting of the words and music known as the "Star-Spangled Banne" is the national anthem.
(b) CONDUCT DURING PLAYING
During a rendition of the national anthem
(1) when the flag is displayed
(A) individuals in uniform should give the military salute at the first note of the anthem and maintain that position until the last note;
(B) members of the Armed Forces and veterans who are present but not in uniform may render the military salute in the manner provided for individuals in uniform; and
(C) all other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart; and
(2) when the flag is not displayed, all present should face the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed.
Note the words "stand at attention" in paragraph (C).
I thought this would be appropriate at this time.
God bless America.
Joe Dewey
Combat veteran, U.S. Army
Gansevoort
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!