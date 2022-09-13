Letter to the editor: Name-calling doesn't aid in bipartisan work

In two recent interviews, candidate for state Senate District 45, Dan Stec, uses disparaging, false, and insulting terms to make his point.

Interestingly, one interview quotes Mr. Stec saying he “wants to avoid name calling … it is not productive.”

I agree. Mr. Stec needs to take his own advice. He refers to one of the governor’s staff members as a “low-level employee” and in a radio interview refers to elected Democrats as “Leftists.”

Name-calling does not constitute public policy or even show civility needed for bipartisan work.

Perhaps Dan Stec views his district through a MAGA lens. Too bad, for District 45 has serious issues: environmental pollution and climate change, high poverty rates, pressing needs for infrastructure repairs, long-term solutions to stabilize community economic development, and adequate access to broadband in many regions, which is essential for 21st century communication.

We need a proactive, informed, policy-driven, future-thinking senator who will not divide us but will view constituents as all those in the district the senator represents. If Mr. Stec doesn’t like the “Left” (whatever that is) or “low-level employees” (not a civil service job classification), he has failed to consider the wide-ranging views and concerns of all of the people who live in District 45. While running for office might seem like a political game where some think they can throw insults at one another, winning office is not a game.

It is a serious constitutional obligation to fulfill duties on behalf of everyone in one’s district. I am confident that Jean Lapper, once elected, will represent all of us — even you, Mr. Stec.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls