NAACP head says home state is racist

Derrick Johnson, head hypocrite and blowhard at the NAACP organization that is supposed to look out for the welfare of black people, warned all blacks to boycott and avoid that racist state, Florida. This is a state that is the least racist out of the least-racist country in the world. Black families live/love and thrive in the state of Florida. Oh and one thing more ... Johnson himself lives there! You won’t read this stuff in this left-leaning, non-newspaper.

How come Johnson hasn’t banned black families from living in Chicago, or New York, where black-on-black crime is through the roof?

BLM, almost out of money, has latched onto (Jordan) Neely like grim death. Soon as you hear the name “Sharpton” associated with a story, you know the beginning and the end of that story. Sharpton has himself another “Tawana Brawley” And the BLM has got themselves another (George) Floyd.

Speaking of lying, still waiting for this leftist publication to apologize to its readers for the 5 years of Trump/Clinton/Comey/Schiff lies!

See ya at the shredder!

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury