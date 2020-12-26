Letter to the editor: Mystery woman gave a gift in Walmart

She swiftly approached, handed me a sealed Christmas card, said “ Merry Christmas!” and disappeared as quickly as she appeared! I stood for a minute dumbfounded thinking about what just happened! Then I decided to walk into an empty aisle and see what this was all about. When I opened the card I cried! It was a lovely Christmas message and a wish for happiness and health! The card also contained a crisp $100 bill!

After I composed myself, I searched the store for the woman but could not find her. I wanted her to know that this one act of kindness has restored my faith in humanity! It certainly opened my eyes to the fact that, even though things are not going so well in the world, there are still loving and caring people out there. My thoughts and prayers go out to the mystery woman with the huge heart! May God bless and watch over her!