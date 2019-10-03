Editor:
Yesterday, Sept. 29, Maestro Peltz, after having finished last year's concert series on a very high note, continued in the same vein this year with his opening concert. A year devoted to various compositions based on different forms of dances awaits the audience. Who would have thought that Flamenco dancing would come to the Glens Falls area? It was an outstanding presentation by the orchestra, the two dancers and the mezzo-soprano. I'm glad I have a series ticket for these programs this year.
Robert K. Flachbarth, Chestertown