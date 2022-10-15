Letter to the editor: Muller is fair, honest and compassionate

This letter is in reference to the re-election of Judge Robert Muller to the Supreme Court, Fourth Judicial District.

I have known Judge Muller for more than 40 years. He is a fair, honest and compassionate man. I have lived in Saratoga and Warren counties my whole life, and I trust and respect him, not only in his judicial capacity but as a friend and family man.

Bob has served the Fourth Judicial District since 2009 and deserves the honor of representing us for another term. Trust me, you'll get more from Bob than he's compensated.

Please support him on Election Day.

Paul F. Spinelli, Queensbury