Letter to the editor: Muller has exhibited integrity and fairness

In this November’s general election, my choice for New York State Supreme Court judge in the Fourth Judicial District is Robert J. Muller.

I am not enrolled in any political party and I always try to choose the candidate that is best qualified for the position.

That is why my choice for re-election to the position of New York State Supreme Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District is Robert J. Muller.

In his 14 years of service as a Supreme Court judge, Justice Muller has demonstrated a well-earned reputation for high integrity and fairness, and that comes as no surprise to me. I have known Justice Muller most of my adult life. Judge Muller’s decisions and his writings demonstrate that he understands that court cases are about people with real-life problems that require pragmatic solutions resolved in a fair and timely manner. Judge Muller’s decisions are based on sound judicial policy, never party labels.

Whatever your party affiliation, Justice Muller deserves your vote. Re-elect Judge Muller.

Frank J. Munoff, Queensbury