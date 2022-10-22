Letter to the editor: Muller gets support from retired justice

I am writing to express my unconditional support for the re-election of Justice Robert J. Muller as justice of the state Supreme Court. Justice Muller will soon be completing his first 14-year term as a Supreme Court justice for the 4th Judicial District. He is seeking re-election to a new term, and I urge everyone to support his candidacy.

On Jan. 1, 2009, I had the distinct honor and privilege to be the presiding justice of a Special Term of Supreme Court held at the Warren County Municipal Center when Justice Muller was sworn in.

On that day, Justice Muller took the following statutory oath:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of New York, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the Office of Justice of the Supreme Court according to the best of my ability.”

Since that day, as I knew would be the case, Justice Muller has faithfully fulfilled his oath with dignity, patience, diligence, grace, impartiality and a devotion to the law.

Justice Muller has served all of us well, and I urge the voters of the 4th Judicial District to entrust their vote to him for re-election to this very important position.

David B. Krogmann, Glens Falls, retired justice of the Supreme Court