Letter to the editor: Muller best qualified for 4th Judicial post

State Supreme Court Justice Robert J. Muller deserves to be reelected. He is one of six candidates for three openings in the Fourth Judicial District. He is the only candidate who has served in the capacity of a Supreme Court justice, and he has done so with high integrity, prompt and just decision-making, and in a fair and timely manner since 2009.

As a former judge delegate of the Republican Nominating Convention, I have seen many judicial candidates. Judge Muller is more qualified than most. In order to support Judge Muller, I have resigned from the Warren County Republican Committee because it is more important to have a quality judge making important rulings than a candidate guided by his or her political affiliation. Judge Muller is endorsed by the Democratic and Conservative parties. Judge Muller is simply the best qualified candidate from any party.

Personally, I have known, worked with and against Robert Muller for over forty years. He was my colleague and fellow trial lawyer before being elected to his current position in 2008. Since that time he has gained a reputation for excellence and has had numerous significant published decisions and regularly participates in lectures and presentations to the practicing bar.

He is the only candidate that will keep the Supreme Court justice present in Warren County as all the other candidates are from outside of Warren County. This is a terrific benefit to the citizens of Warren County.

The Fourth Judicial District needs his commitment and expertise. Please join with me in voting for Judge Robert Muller on election day.

Malcolm O'Hara, Glens Falls