Editor:
I have been following the coverage of the Mueller investigation from its beginning. I have read many news articles, and because I am too cheap to pay for two upgrades for ESPN and the Golf Channel, my cable package does not include #45's favorite channel. Being unable to hear both sides' opinions, I decided to read the Mueller report. I purchased my copy for $.99 online.
Volume I is a nightmare. It is so redacted, and includes numerous names of Russian persons and organizations, that you need to constantly refer to Appendix A to make sense of it. My biggest concern was why were #45's people in contact with so many Russians?
Volume II proved to be much easier to follow. Two parts that people should definitely read are #45's answers to Mueller's questions. For a self-proclaimed "stable genius with a great mind," #45 had difficulty remembering or recalling numerous events.
Reading the possible obstruction of justice cases was much easier. They involved not just #45, but many of the people who he personally knew or worked on his campaign. Each case is quite easy to follow and involves many members of #45's closest allies. My suggestion is that if you really care about what is happening, you should take the time and read this report. As for the congressional hearing, I feel badly that Mueller didn't memorize what was in the report so that he could answer more eloquently.
One more thought. I believe that there are 435 members in the House of Representatives. Why are we so worried about four of them? If people in the districts they represent don't agree with them, they will vote them out in the next election. That is also true of the next presidential election.
Daniel Trainor, Queensbury/Florida