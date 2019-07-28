Editor:
I took The Post-Star challenge, reread the Mueller report and watched the made for TV proceedings. Here is what I learned.
First, the report was poorly named. It was apparent that Mueller himself played a small role in writing the report. It was most likely written by one of the henchman and Mr. Mueller was poorly versed in what the contents were.
Second, Mr. Mueller was uninvolved in the hiring of his “underlings” and failed to investigate their background.
Third, the “investigation” began from a base of guilt rather than innocence. Nothing else can explain the use of the word exonerate.
Fourth, the inquisition was unconcerned with any instances that began prior to its inception unless they involved a Trump associate. Mr. Mueller did not probe the dossier because it predated him by 10 months. Yet he could peel away years when dealing with Trump associates.
Fifth, if there was real time concern over foreign meddling, it was well concealed. The acts took place before the election under another administration’s watch. Where were Clapper and Brennan?
Sixth, there is far more hidden than revealed. There was no effort to investigate origins and sources of what on the surface may well have been a coup attempt.
It will be interesting to see the IG report and the John Durham investigation results and then compare them to the Mueller report. It will be even more interesting to observe the left stream media reaction to what these upcoming reports entail.
Finally, the left needs to crap or get off the pot. If they truly believe the president engaged in impeachable behavior, the House needs to do its job and institute impeachment proceedings. Failure to do so is dereliction of duty. More importantly, it reveals the real purpose of the whole affair, resistance.
Carl Tucker, Queensbury