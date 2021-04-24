Letter to the editor: Much of upstate voted for Trump

Editor:

Another Post-Star editorial critical of Congresswoman Stefanik. Imagine that. If a newspaper so consistently harangues an elected official who continually gets re-elected by significant margins, then it is clearly out of touch with the electorate in NY-21. You're surprised she supported President Trump?

Did you see the map of New York on election night? It was a sea of red save for the misguided liberal urban strongholds.

Those of us in red districts are continually disenfranchised when our electors are incorrectly assigned by the unconstitutional "winner take all" system that continues to corrupt our presidential elections.

It would seem that your editorial board is dramatically out of touch with its readership. You toe the left-wing liberal Democratic line like most of the mainstream media.

And you probably wonder why print journalism is dying a slow death.

Look around the once and former Empire State and see where so-called "progressive" policies have led us. We are in a moral morass with crumbling infrastructure and crippling debt.

What actions do Governor Cuomo and New York City loonies decide to take?