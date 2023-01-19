Letter to the editor: Mr. President, we need transparency

Irresponsible.Well, here we go.

President Biden called President Trump having classified documents — careless, irresponsible — and so now he should look in the mirror. Since he left office in 2017, he had a private office, backed by Chinese money, Penn-Biden Center in a university, no Secret Service manning the premises, left there in 2019 to campaign for president and now in 2022 classified documents turn up at that center in a closet.

Now, they found the classified documents on Nov. 2, a week before the midterm elections, and being as he brags about transparency, does not release the findings until way after the elections. Gee, was he worried about the big red wave they were expecting during the elections?

Now, jump ahead and, in December, find more classified documents hiding behind the famed collectible Corvette in his garage. No Secret Service guarding them as he drove his Corvette while campaigning in 2020. And guess what, more classified documents found in his library at the Delaware home. Now it's been stated that a batch of the documents contain information about Ukraine.

We are giving billions to help defend Ukraine, as we and other countries should, but does it make us wonder how much of a connection Hunter and Joe have with the dealings going on over there. Do they have interests they are trying to protect? We need some of that transparency that the president and his administration keep talking about.

Edward Charpentier,

Hudson Falls