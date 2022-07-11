Letter to the editor: Mr. President, we need tax relief

I recently saw sleepy Joe B. talking about Putin-Ukraine and the federal gas tax. I hope they do drop the gas tax in America for the next six months to help people who drive to work a long distance. I just filled the tank on my pickup at halfway to full. Cost was $99 for 17 gallons. Yes, Joe, we need tax relief immediately.

Now the Russian-Ukraine war is a different story. The province of Ukraine was always a Russian territory. It was never an independent state on its own. The czar would send the Russian army there to stop their rebellions. This happened for over 200 years going back to the 1700s.

Then WWI and WWII occurred. Ukraine sided with the Germans who occupied their state. So they found the Russians with the German army for years. They became part of the USSR for decades. They were never allies of the United States. They never did anything for the NATO states either. So we should not send troops to Ukraine. They are not friendly toward the U.S. We can’t save their lifestyle. I think $40 billion in military supplies and loans is enough. We cannot change a country into a democracy. We couldn’t in Vietnam, Iran, Iraq or any other place. People have to do it for themselves.

I am sorry for the murders and destruction of the people. But when sleepy Joe says Putin has caused the inflation he’s wrong. He caused it by closing down the pipelines and drilling in this country so now we buy more oil from other people. Don’t blame Exxon-Mobil, etc. for raising prices at the pump either. If they go out of business, where do we buy our gas and oil? Millions of people have shares of stock in the energy field through their 401(k), 403(b) and IRAs for their retirement. So think about that. As always, God bless America!

James Tomaski, Glens Falls